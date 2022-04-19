news, local-news,

Retired Oberon firefighter Michael Ryan has passed away. Michael joined the NSW Fire Brigades as a volunteer in 1975 and served his community alongside his Father Ted Ryan and older brother Peter Ryan (411003) who is still presently an on-call firefighter at 411 Oberon. Michael's older brother Tony Ryan joined after he had retired. In the 10 years at Oberon Fire Brigade, Michael took part in many State Demo's and was responded to such large jobs as the Oberon Leagues Club fire. Michael retired from NSW Fire Brigades in 1985 and moved out to Black Springs with his wife Fay and children Shaun and Katie. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Fire and Rescue NSW Station 411 Oberon thank Michael for his service to the Oberon community and their thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/3fbc8103-2217-4d29-8403-8f443c913ac7.jpg/r0_104_619_454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg