news, local-news,

Oberon Golf Club is excited to announce that PGA associate professional Henry Brind is coming to Oberon on April 21 to provide a day of coaching for the Oberon community. Brind works at Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club in Sydney. He has 12 years' experience in the golf industry including 10 years working in his home town of Wagga Wagga and the last five years working with well renowned PGA professional Kurt Stegbauer at Brighton Lakes. Brind is known as a long hitter of the golf ball and his laid back personality will be well liked by the country community. He's won numerous honour board events in Wagga and over the past 18 months he's managed a win and multiple top five finishes in PGA Associates matches all over NSW. Brind has worked side by side with Stegbauer over the past five years running very successful lady and junior group clinics at both Wagga and Brighton Lakes as well as sharing his knowledge with many members at both clubs. READ MORE: Brind has played in the Oberon PGA Associate Pro Am for the last two years and can't believe how well run the event is. The quality of the golf course and hospitality provided is second to none and playing Oberon is a highlight of his yearly events. "The Oberon experience is like no other," he said. When Barry Lang, the captain of Oberon Golf Club contacted Brind and asked if he'd like to spend a day at Oberon with the members of the golf club and residents of Oberon he jumped at the opportunity and can't wait to share his knowledge and meet all the local people. Throughout the day, Brind will be running one on one lessons, a ladies group clinic and a junior group clinic. For the clinics there is no previous experience needed and all equipment will be provided. Brind will also bring a retail service for anyone interested as he will bring a car load hats, gloves, balls, shirts, shoes, wedges and putters that will be available for purchase on the day. The schedule for the day is as follows. Bookings are essential and can be do through Oberon's Club Captain Barry Lang on 0448 099 801.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4f9746b9-14a0-4fac-b460-25714cbd39c9.jpg/r0_187_2016_1326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg