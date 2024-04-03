Second knit-in your chance to take part in warm moment in Malachi history

18 months after being gifted wool fleeces to keep audiences warm during events at the Malachi Gilmore Hall, The U3A Oberon Creative Fibre Group are calling on the community to help take the project to the next stage.
Phase two of the Knit in will be held at the Malachi Gilmore Hall on Friday, April 15 from 10am until 3pm, and the group would like to invite residents who are interested to take part.
The Malachi and wool share a rich history, with the site trading as a wool shop for just under 40 years in the region.
According to the group, phase one of the project in 2023 was successful with the production of 18 lap rugs made from the wool that was donated by a local producer.
Member of U3A Lynne Webb said people who want to participate will need to bring some basic equipment with them.
"Bring along your knitting needles or crochet hooks, preferably size 5 or 5.5. Instructions and wool will be available on the day," Ms Webb said.
"If you are a spinner feel free to join us."
Refreshments will be provided, with an option of lunch for $10.
If you would like to take part, Please RSVP to Lynne at 0428236785.
