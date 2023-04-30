Oberon Review
Knitters from U3A will be knotting wool to keep knees warm

By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 7:01am
For something a bit different, there will be a "Knit In" at the Malachi Gilmore Hall between 10 and 3 on Friday, May 19.

