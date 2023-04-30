For something a bit different, there will be a "Knit In" at the Malachi Gilmore Hall between 10 and 3 on Friday, May 19.
The Knit In is a sequel to the Spin In held at Malachi in 2022, which was held in conjunction with a visiting weaver creating fabric for the stage curtain which is now hanging in the hall. At the Spin In and since then, approximately 18 kilometres of yarn have been hand spun and this yarn will be used for the Knit In project.
The Knit In has been initiated, organised and hosted by the Oberon U3A fibre group - FFF&Y (Fibre, Fleece, Felt and Yarn) and will use yarn spun from local Merino crossbred fleece wool, generously donated by Cress Dawson of Mt Olive Rd.
The project has two aims. Firstly, to create lap rugs for use in cool weather by members of the audience at Malachi events and secondly to involve interested community members in the ongoing progress of Malachi's redevelopment.
Some spinners will be creating more yarn, but the major activity will be knitting and crotchet.
All interested community members are invited to participate, or just observe the activities and participants and visitors are not limited to U3A members. Everyone is welcome, even if it's just to come and watch.
If you want to do some of the knitting, working with handspun yarn is no different to knitting commercial wool. Everyone will work from patterns and instructions provided either for whole rugs or individual squares. No one is required to commit to making a whole rug.
If you are interested in participating, bring along your own knitting needles or crochet hook, size 5 or 5.5.
The rugs will remain the creamy white colour of the natural merino fleece.
A light lunch will be available for purchase, but please RSVP by May 17 for catering. For details or to RSVP for lunch, please ring Lexi Kellam (0410 530 698) or Lynne Webb (02 6337 5867).
