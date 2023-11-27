Tigers' new state-of-the-art sports complex could be a huge boost for bush footy

Construction on a new state-of-the-art sports stadium is expected to begin "any week now" and it could be a huge boost for more than just the home town club.
The concept of an Oberon Sporting Complex was first brought to the public's attention late in 2018 and has received millions of dollars worth of funding along the way.
Construction work is now expected to begin by the end of 2023, with Oberon Tigers secretary Neil O'Grady delighted by what the complex could bring the town and club.
"You don't have to have a first grade NRL side play there, but if we had a really good facility, you're going to attract attention from NRL clubs which in turn is going to attract the kids and families," he said.
"It's going to be a showcase and because of its location, it will be ideal for everyone."
The 2024 Woodbridge Cup season will mark Oberon's third in the competition since it left Group 10 in 2019.
O'Grady, who has been the Tigers secretary for the past eight seasons, believed the move had been a good one and the new complex would be of great benefit for the competition as a whole.
"They've gone from strength to strength and I can tell you, the quality of football isn't much different to Group 10. There are some very strong sides," he said.
"It's something that's going to get stronger and a first class sporting complex is going to be valuable for Woodbridge and NSW country rugby league."
But while the prospect of a shiny new stadium should have people chomping at the bit to make sure it succeeds, the Tigers could be in a bit of trouble.
Shortly after the Woodbridge grand final, Oberon held its AGM. Only four people turned up.
"And one of them left early," O'Grady added.
"You've got to have a strong committee to ensure the longevity of the Tigers and build a healthy platform for the juniors to come through so they don't go to Panthers, Pat's or Workies who would love to have them."
The long-time committee member said this was the first time they'd issued a call-out to the community of this kind and hoped to see greater numbers when a second AGM is held on November 30 at the Oberon Leagues Club, starting at 6.30pm.
"That's the thing about Oberon, it's rugby league mad. Everyone's busy and I get that, but people were busy 50 years ago too," O'Grady said.
"It doesn't matter if you've never played sport, we just really want to get a strong committee so the off-field stuff can be shored up and we can keep operating."
The new sports complex will feature a grandstand with a club inside, two full sized football fields as well as facilities for hockey and netball.
The Tigers are intending to once again field a first grade side and league tag team in the Woodbridge Cup competition in 2024.
