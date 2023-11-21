Oberon Review
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Have your say on Wind Farms in Oberon face-to-face with the National Party

TW
By Tom Walker
November 21 2023 - 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the prospect of "giant towers" looming over Oberon, locals now have a chance to voice their concerns to the National Party directly and in-person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.