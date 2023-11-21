Have your say on Wind Farms in Oberon face-to-face with the National Party

With the prospect of "giant towers" looming over Oberon, locals now have a chance to voice their concerns to the National Party directly and in-person.
On Thursday, November 23, Federal Leader of the National Party David Littleproud and Senator Ross Cadell will visit the Oberon Library for the week's town hall meeting.
The politicians will be hearing concerns from residents around the long-discussed possibility of wind turbines being installed in several state-owned pine forests, including those of Oberon.
In 2021, the former NSW coalition government changed legislation to allow parcels of land within state forests to be used for renewable energy projects, including wind energy generation.
In doing so, it earmarked particular state-owned pine forests, such as the forests at Sunny Corner, Oberon, Orange and Bondo, due to their close proximity to infrastructure.
Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) group spokesperson Chris Muldoon has been an outspoken critic of what he dubbed "giant towers" to be installed by the Forestry Corporation of New South Wales.
He said there could be between 350 to 625 wind turbines in the area, which could stand as high as 285 metres.
"The rollout of renewable energy into our community will desecrate the landscape, destroy our growing tourism industry and decrease land and property values, which have risen on the back of Oberon's desirability as one of the last authentic, undeveloped regional towns on Sydney's doorstep," Mr Muldoon said.
"This is your chance to have a say and ask questions of politicians who are knee-deep in the trenches on this issue. It's an amazing opportunity for Oberon residents and we hope you can join us."
Mr Muldoon said that it's not just agricultural land under threat in Oberon, but the economic, environmental and social fabric of the community.
"Our group is not against the rollout of renewable energy - we just want governments to take a more considered and less-intrusive approach to the installation of the associated infrastructure.
"This indiscriminate rush for renewable energy has devastating consequences for regional communities."
The event will begin at 11am. For more information or enquiries, contact Chris Muldoon on 0420 602 306.
- with Samantha Townsend
