Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

NSW Forestry Corporation's pine forests could become the sites for wind farms

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The May Oberon Council meeting saw the largest crowd of residents in the public gallery that anyone could remember. They were there to hear a presentation from the Forestry Corporation about a plan to locate wind turbine generators in state forests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.