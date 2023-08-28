Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do
What's on

The Oberon Chamber Music Festival is on in November at the Malachi

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:30pm, first published August 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

November is only three months away, and Oberon will be witness to some amazing music during that month when the Oberon Chamber Music Festival comes to the Malachi Gilmore Hall. The festival is sponsored by Oberon Council through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program and promises an unforgettable weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.