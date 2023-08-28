November is only three months away, and Oberon will be witness to some amazing music during that month when the Oberon Chamber Music Festival comes to the Malachi Gilmore Hall. The festival is sponsored by Oberon Council through the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program and promises an unforgettable weekend.
"The Malachi is joining forces with the Streeton Trio to present a weekend of world-class classical music this coming November. Fine music in a unique venue, surrounded by beautiful countryside, in late spring - what could be better?" said Lucy East from the Malachi.
The idea for the weekend sprang from the recent revival of the Malachi Gilmore Hall (and its wonderful acoustics) and the presence of some outstanding classical musicians in the Oberon area, and draws inspiration from the successful Kowmung Music Festival, which was held in and around Oberon in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The Festival Director, violinist Emma Jardine, has gathered an outstanding group of musicians, as can be seen by the program below. She appeared with the Streeton Trio in April in a concert to reintroduce classical music to Oberon, and vice versa.
Friday November 24, 5:30pm - Community Free Concert at the Oberon Common
Bring your picnic, rugs and cushions and settle down to some exquisite classical music. This performance will feature harp, clarinet, violin, viola, cello, and soprano voice, in the setting of the Oberon Common and will kick off a fantastic weekend of music.
During the day there will be free concerts exclusively for school students and the residents at Columbia nursing home.
There will be four paid concerts over the Saturday and Sunday, preceded on each day by a free "Meet, Greet and Eat" hosted by music specialist Andy Bromberger, She comes from Coffee, Cake and Culture, which is dedicated to "Expanding Your Knowledge of Music & Culture". These pre-event events will be at 1pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
Saturday, November 25 at 2pm - Saturday afternoon with Susannah Lawergren, Emily Granger & Peter Jenkin
With beautiful soprano voice, harp and clarinet, Susannah, Emily, and Oberon's own Peter Jenkin will be performing Franz Schubert's glorious Shepherd on the Rock and other works including the tango music of Astor Piazzolla.
Saturday, November 25 at 7:30pm - Saturday evening with The Streeton Trio
The internationally acclaimed Streeton Trio (Bernadette Harvey, piano; Emma Jardine, violin and Rachel Siu, cello) will perform a recital of chamber music masterpieces, including Beethoven's Piano Trio in C minor Op. 1 No. 3 and Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor.
Sunday, November 26 at 11am - Sunday morning with Diana Doherty & Bernadette Harvey
An oboe recital given by internationally recognised Diana Doherty and Streeton Trio's Bernadette Harvey on piano. The programme is yet to be announced, but this an unmissable and extraordinary opportunity to hear these world-class musicians.
Sunday, November 26 at 2:30pm - Sunday afternoon Piano with String Quintet
Featuring Bernadette Harvey (piano), Emma Jardine (violin), Emily Long (violin), Tobias Breider (viola). Rachel Siu (cello), Kees Boersma (double bass), who will explore the fascinating world of piano with a string ensemble. This concert of piano quintet performances will include Franck's Piano Quintet and Schubert's Trout Quintet.
Tickets for the four paid concerts are already on sale and can be purchased through the festival web site, where much more information about the weekend and the performers can be found.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.