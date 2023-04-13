Perhaps the most knowledgeable critic was Rod Tuson, who has been promoting chamber music at Mt David for some years. "It was great to see so many people turn out on a Sunday for this, and the performances were flawless. It has encouraged us to start our own recitals again and we will be working with Lucy and Johnnie to make sure we don't clash with performances at the Malachi. We can only fit in an audience of about 50, so having a space like this that can hold a bigger group is just what Oberon needs. I'm definitely looking forward to November."