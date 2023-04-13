Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Streeton Trio enthrals the audience at the Malachi

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated April 14 2023 - 9:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In November, 2023, Oberon will see something that rarely happens outside of the big cities - a three-day chamber music festival. The event, officially named the Oberon Chamber Music Festival, will run from November 25 to 26 at the Malachi Gilmore Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.