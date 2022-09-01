Every week in Woodbridge Cup is exciting, but none more than this week.
As seen in the Central Western Daily's pre-season predictions, we can be way off with our opinion, but why not have another crack with a combined Woodbridge Cup team of the year.?
This and hooker are the toughest positions to pick.
It'd be interesting to see how this year has compared to other Woodbridge seasons in terms of depth in the fullback position.
Jayden Brown was outstanding for Canowindra Tigers in first grade and could've easily been selected, along with Peak Hill captain-coach Blaize Fuller who had one of his best seasons in the competition.
Molong League Tag fullback Kate Fulwood was last year's player of the year and backed it up with another phenomenal season.
But our fullback is Manildra's Molly Hoswell.
As player of the year for 2022, it was hard to go past one of League Tag's most entertaining players.
Whether she's making breaks, pushing up in support, setting up shape or performing try-saving tags, Hoswell has been instrumental for Manildra as they push for a premiership this weekend.
We might be bias towards our Central Western Daily colleague, but claiming Most Improved for Woodbridge in the Western Women's Rugby League tackle competition is a mean feat.
When she's not putting her best foot forward for Molong Bulls on the centre or wing, Gobourg's trotting out for Orange Emus in the Westfund Ferguson Cup.
It's a weekend full of footy for our colleague, and she wouldn't look out of place on the sting running past any opposition number.
Later this month, the outfit will change yet again when Gobourg dons the maroon and gold - with the Western Women's Rugby League season just around the corner now.
As a centre, when you line up against Oberon Tigers, which side are you picking?
Either way, you're in for a day of torture.
On one edge you've got Oberon captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu who wouldn't look out of place in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Then you've got his brother Senio on the other side.
The latter has played a huge role in delivering Oberon to the grand final, after a mid to late season surge that's seen them become the team to beat.
A hat-trick in the preliminary final against Orange United Warriors stamped his name as one of the best centres in Woodbridge Cup.
Okay, we hear you.
He's probably been more of a fullback than centre this season, but there's no way we couldn't have McAlpine in this squad.
His kicking game is the best in the competition and in the preliminary final against Canowindra, he proved how valuable he is with a hat-trick. To make it even more impressive, McAlpine is practically playing on one leg, going into games with a heavily strapped left leaver.
If Manildra win the grand final, this man will be man of the match.
What's better than one Molong Bull on the wing? Two.
And to go with it, Duncan is a Woodbridge Cup representative winger with an eye for the try-line.
The future is bright for the Bulls if this kid sticks around, and he's already had a significant taste of first grade this season so if this side played some big boppers, he wouldn't shy away.
It'd be almost criminal not to have a World Cup OzTag player in this squad.
Goolagong was a big part of Condobolin's finals run where they won five from six of their final round games along with a 22-all draw with Manildra before that.
In the preliminary final against Grenfell, the five-eighth tried her best to get the side home but it wasn't to be.
And now we focus on the player who ruined Goolagong's finals dream - making for a deadly halves pairing.
This was another tough position to pick.
Orange United's Matty Fuller was high on the player of the year tally in first grade and definitely came into consideration. Molong's Bailey Peschka was the leading points-scorer in Youth League as well but ultimately, Holmes had to be picked.
When it comes to clutch plays, there's not many better than Holmes.
She just has something you can't teach; the knack of being in the right place at the right time, and that's what we want in this team.
Equal third on the Woodbridge Cup player of the year list, and a fan favourite - it's exactly what the Central Western Daily want in a prop.
Easily one of the tallest props in the competition, Dwyer is a hard man to bring down and has provided the Canowindra pack with considerable punch this season.
Hooker and fullback - the two positions that created the most headaches.
Trundle's Connor Farrer was first grade's player of the year and deservedly so. Oberon's Caylib Marston was only just behind him by one vote. Tyrone Johnstone transformed Condobolin from bottom of the table to finalists. And then you had Peak Hill's Torin Hando at his consistent best for the Roosters.
But there can only be one dummy half and for us, that's Grenfell's Michael Smith.
As Youth League player of the year, it would've been tough for the Goannas to make the grand final without him.
Along with killing it for Youth League, Smith was one of the best for Grenfell's first grade. If Smith sticks around in Woodbridge Cup, further honours in the future are guaranteed.
Grenfell's captain and leader of the pack in Youth League. He was also the captain of Woodbridge's Youth League representative side, a significant nod to his talent. And as such, we're putting the c next to his name here too.
Whether Haddin is running off the back fence, 60 metres from the line or close to the try-line, the intensity is always the same and he'll be one of the keys for Grenfell on grand final day.
Sixth on the player of the year tally and one of the more unstoppable forces on the edge in Woodbridge.
The former Bathurst Panthers forward has been a welcome addition to CSU after joining the club in 2021.
With ball-playing skills and plenty of physicality, he's been the Mungoes best player throughout the year and capped it off with Woodbridge Cup representative selection.
An easy pick in this team of the year.
As capable at lock, as he is in the second-row.
The Molong Bulls Youth League captain is one of the best up and coming forwards in Woodbridge Cup and has duly lead his side to a grand final.
Can you have a Woodbridge Cup team of the year without one of the competition's modern day GOATS?
The kicking game, organisation, defensive structure - everything comes off Trundle's leader.
He might've taken a backwards step in terms of official leadership, but Hall is still the heart and soul of the Boomers.
In a telling sign of his importance, an AC joint injury ruled him out for the finals series, and as such Trundle embarked on one of their shortest finals stints in recent memory.
The Woodbridge Cup player of the year - need I say more?
It was a tough decision leaving Farrer on the bench but the fact Michael Smith regularly played two games, and killed it in both, secured his spot.
If Farrer wasn't to receive the player of the year award, there'd certainly be some shock at the Central Western Daily sports desk.
And despite not making the starting side, it's a lethal one-two combination we have in the hooking ranks.
The king of the short stint and one of the most destructive props in the competition.
When big Sia runs the ball close to the line, the referee might as well point to the spot as soon as it's touched his hands.
In mini bursts, Nemani regularly chalked up the metres against Canowindra in the preliminary final and was first to score for his side. Payne Haas like post-contact metres weren't isolated to the final, with Nemani always performing every week.
Keeping him fresh on the bench in this side would have any opposition shaking in their boots.
He's just too good to leave out.
As is Manildra's Luke Petrie, Orange's Matty Fuller and Zora Hines, Peak Hill's Blaize Fuller and a number of other Woodbridge attacking weapons. But on this occasion, we're going with Brown.
It's a bit strange having an outside back on the bench but Brown's got enough physicality about him to play anywhere.
Every time Canowindra looked out of a game, the fullback dragged them back in with his brilliance and he'd be a welcome injection off the bench for this side.
One of the most experienced players in Woodbridge Cup, who could still fight it out in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
While players like Caylib Marston, Lochie Gilmore and the Lefaoseu brothers have been the ones putting eye balls on the Tigers - Behan is the engine room that keeps the wheels in motion.
Without the prop's direction, go forward and leadership, the exciting players wouldn't be able to do their thing.
An easy pick in this side.
In a side littered with talent, Byrne was the direction Orange needed to put points on the board.
Whether she was setting up tries for Chrissy Sims on the wing or putting Zora Hines through a hole, Byrne was always involved.
She was the difference for Orange in their come from behind round 14 win over CSU and could easily captain this side if starting.
We can't go past the Woodbridge Cup coach of the year, even if deep down we wanted to select Condobolin's Frankland Ross.
Whether his team is behind, in front or scores are level, Fuller is as animated in a team talk as any coach in the competition.
His coach of the year gong was thoroughly deserved and he'll be leading this side to the promised land.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
