Oberon Review

Oberon Tigers to play for Woodbridge Cup grand final appearance when hosting Orange United

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finals football returns to the Oberon Sports Ground this Sunday. Picture by John Fitzgerald

EARLIER this Woodbridge Cup season the thought of a home finals game didn't look feasible for the Oberon Tigers but that moment will arrive this Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.