Oberon Tigers to face Orange Warriors in do or die Woodbridge Cup clash

For one of the two remaining Midwest club sides - the Oberon Tigers and Orange United Warriors - this weekend's Woodbridge Cup grand final qualifier will be their final game for the 2022 season.
Oberon qualified a week ago with the semi-final defeat of minor premiers Manildra, and on Saturday their fellow Midwest competitor, Orange United defeated Trundle Boomers in the second week of semis.
Advertisement
Trundle - the three-time premiership winners before the 2020 and 2021 seasons were abandoned - were the virtual existing Woodbridge Cup premiers.
The Warriors won the game against the Boomers 26-16, a big scalp for the Orange-based side who have never missed a finals series since their formation four years ago and beaten on the bell in last season's Midwest grand final.
Oberon will host the Orange Warriors on August 28 at 2pm - four weeks on from their last clash where the Tigers took the honours in their ninth straight win.
One of the two teams progress to the grand final next week to be played at Grenfell, while the other will be left to contemplate their 2023 season.
Meanwhile, Manildra will face the Canowindra Tigers on August 27 with a 3pm kick-off at Tom Clyburn Oval.
Our team works hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.