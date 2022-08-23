Oberon Review
Oberon Tigers to face Orange Warriors in do or die Woodbridge Cup clash

By John Fitzgerald
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
Liam Walsh on field for the Oberon Tigers earlier this season. Picture: John Fitzgerald

For one of the two remaining Midwest club sides - the Oberon Tigers and Orange United Warriors - this weekend's Woodbridge Cup grand final qualifier will be their final game for the 2022 season.

