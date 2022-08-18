Do you have an upcoming event that you would like included in our what's on guide? Contact us.
On Saturday, August 20, firefighters from Oberon will be door knocking in town and conducting Home Fire Safety Checks.
With the spate of house fires recently, safety is important.
Go enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm.
Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm to 12am, entry $10. Saturday, August 20.
There will be market stalls, information stalls, a Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service displays, plus British breed sheep classes, shearing competitions, yard dog trials, dog high jumps, cooking, craft and children's colouring competition and photography competition.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue.
You'll find artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, plus a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s.
Plus the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry.
Open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am until 2.30pm, admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Arts Out West and The Malachi Gilmore Hall present Smith & Jones, who have toured extensively - most recently as support to Katie Noonan, Sam Buckingham, The Hussy Hicks and Amy Vee - along with cellist Ella J, adding another dimension to their sound.
Opening the night will be Oberon local Chloe Swannell.
If you've enjoyed one of her live performances you're in for a treat.
Friday, August 26, 7pm. Tix $10 at events.humanitix.com/live-and-kicking-smith-and-jones-with-chloe-swannell.
A two-hour traditional circus with a modern twist.
Daredevils, clowns and beautiful animals - for the whole family.
Kids Circus Skills Workshop, August 20, 9am, $35. Circus now until August 21, Bathurst Showground. $15 to $65.
Book at hudsonscircus.com.au.
