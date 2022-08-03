Oberon Review

FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease the focus of biosecurity information session

August 3 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers will host an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease. Picture: Karleen Minney

NSW Farmers is hosting an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and biosecurity this Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.