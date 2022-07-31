Oberon could receive over 50mm in the first week of August

Oberon is set to be blasted by wet weather in the first week of August, with over 50 millimetres of rain on the radar by Friday, July 5.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Oberon could expect up to 8mm on Monday, before a slight respite on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a hefty 20-35mm on Thursday and 10mm on Friday.
It's expected the rain will ease off on the weekend with a 60 per cent chance of Oberon receiving 2mm on Saturday and a 50 per cent chance of 1mm on Sunday.
It's unlikely that snow will call in the Central West region too, with the minimum temperatures unlikely to drop below freezing throughout the week.
