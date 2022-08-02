Oberon High School
Last week, Oberon High School stage five students visited Berry Sport and Recreation Centre for their three-day camp. They were lucky to have beautiful weather for the planned outdoor activities.
Students had the opportunity to experience kayaking, archery, circus skills, paint balloon combat, damper cooking and of course night games after dinner. Everyone enjoyed their time away while learning in the wilderness.
Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School students in 3/4S were excited to be on the countdown for the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Students have been writing and decorating messages for Athletes, researching information about the Commonwealth Games, the upcoming Birmingham Games, Mascot koala 'Borobi' and all things green and gold.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Year five and six students joined with over 650 other students from across the Diocese on Tuesday (July 26) for the Rob Galea Concert.
His story and musical talent shows that all things are possible with perseverance and support from loved ones. It was a brilliant day!
Big congratulations to Year 6 student Grace who has been identified as a talented hockey player and invited to be a part of the U13/14 international touring squad in Fiji in Dec 2023. Well done Grace! We are so proud of you and your achievements. Your commitment to hockey is to be admired.
NAIDOC Week
Last Friday (July 29) year three children visited Galloping Gumnuts to participate in NAIDOC Week themed activities. The children shared an aboriginal story, completed an art work and also sang each other songs in Wiradjuri.
Students arrived in the colours of the Aboriginal flag and enjoyed tasting Johnny cakes and kangaroo cooked by Mr Brown. They also got to do some NAIDOC Week activities with Aunty Karen.
