This is good to read.
I wonder if the NSW government could pitch in a bit of money to take the reconstruction all the way to Tarana.
It's been done before (but sadly not here).
In South West France, for example, the rail line between Bedous and Oloron was reconstructed and reopened to passenger traffic in 2016. It's about the same distance as between Oberon and Tarana.
As with the Oberon line, substantial work was required: removal of most infrastructure, new ballast and sleepers, rebuilt road crossings, numerous new bridge decks, landslide protection and so on.
There are now not one but six (that's six) daily return passenger train services a day between those two small French towns, plus a bus service.
Bedous has only 600 people; Oloron is bigger with 11,000.
Compare Oberon with its population of more than 3000 people plus a significant timber industry.
Build it and they will come. It happened with the Bathurst Bullet.
How about it Minister Farraway and Deputy Premier Toole?
