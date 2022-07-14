Oberon Review

Residents reminded penalties apply if dogs aren't secured properly

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 14 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police capturing the dogs and taking them to the pound. Picture: Supplied

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs secured following an incident on Brilliant Street in Bathurst that resulted in a Shih Tzu receiving a puncture wound.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.