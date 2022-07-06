Oberon Review

Oberon bowls: Fours championships title winners named on the green

By Helen Deren, Club Secretary
Oberon bowls: Fours championships title winners announced

Firstly, we would like to thank all of those who support our Sunday Raffles at the RSL, in addition to amount raised on our Karl Braun Memorial Day we were able to donate $800 to Daffodil Cottage on the June 9.

