Oberon bowls: Fours championships title winners announced

Firstly, we would like to thank all of those who support our Sunday Raffles at the RSL, in addition to amount raised on our Karl Braun Memorial Day we were able to donate $800 to Daffodil Cottage on the June 9.
On June 16 we completed our club Fours Championships winning team R.Williams, I.Braun, E.Hepburn and K.Foley, runners up were S.Foley, G.Conley, A.Buckley, N.Fitzpatrick. Subs were T.Mazzoti and H.Deren.
Advertisement
Just a reminder our AGM will be held at 2pm on July 17 at the RSL followed by monthly meeting.
Our next hamper raffle will be Christmas in July raffle on Sunday, July 24 tickets only $1.
Coming up our Western District Triples Open and Seniors and Western District Pennants.
New members always welcome, please contact A. Buckley 0409 361 749.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.