CSU Mungoes maintained their mid-ladder position in the Woodbridge Cup after a 34-18 win over Cargo Blue Heelers in the round eight clash, but Midwest rival Oberon were the big winners over second-placed Peak Hill 39-30, setting up an intriguing contest in the next round between the two Midwest clubs.
After many interesting finishes this season Orange United again lost by a single point 27-26 to Trundle, allowing Oberon and CSU to leapfrog them into fifth and sixth positions.
At Bathurst's Diggings ground the win was satisfying for the university club on the occasion of their Old Boys' day, with attendees from Brisbane, Melbourne, and a big contingent from the South Coast as well as towns closer to home.
The Blue Heelers side arrived from Cargo with only one bench player and were eventually reduced to 12 fit players but put up strong resistance against the home side.
It was 20 minutes into the game before five-eighth Joe Coady scored first points for CSU with a converted try.
The Mungoes extended their lead by another six points and within minutes scored again and, at 18-nil, the students looked comfortable.
However the Heelers showed resilience to claw back with two tries to 18-12, and their momentum created thoughts they could overtake Mungoes.
Try for try, the score moved to 24-18 before the weight of competing against a more complete team saw Cargo let in two late CSU tries.
Coady was the big contributor for the Mungoes with three tries and four goals.
CSU Mungals won their league tag game 42-4, Orange were successful 18-12, and Oberon also winners 24-10. CSU and Orange are just behind leader Manildra on the ladder, Oberon's win putting them in a strong position behind their Midwest rivals.
Next Saturday Oberon and CSU men's teams, separated by one point on the ladder, clash for the first time, the game to be hosted by Oberon, and Orange United travels to Cargo.
