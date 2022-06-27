Oberon Review

Woodbridge Cup: Tigers were big winners over second-placed Peak Hill

By John Fitzgerald
June 27 2022 - 2:00am
All the Woodbridge Cup action from round eight on the weekend. Photo: Supplied

CSU Mungoes maintained their mid-ladder position in the Woodbridge Cup after a 34-18 win over Cargo Blue Heelers in the round eight clash, but Midwest rival Oberon were the big winners over second-placed Peak Hill 39-30, setting up an intriguing contest in the next round between the two Midwest clubs.

