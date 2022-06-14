Oberon Public School Stage 3 students had a wonderful time on their Canberra excursion.
Students visited many attractions including Parliament House, The Australian War Memorial, Museum of Australian Democracy, National Zoo and Aquarium and the Electoral Education Centre just to name a few.
OPS students received many compliments on their behaviour, manners and knowledge.
The stage 3 teachers are to be commended on how well prepared our students were, which allowed them to get the most out of this experience.
A big thank you to support staff who gave up time with their own families to accompany our students and allow them to have this wonderful opportunity.
Oberon High School Year 8 students' masterpieces were entered into the Waste 2 Art exhibition. We are very proud of our students who entered and those who won a prize.
Congratulations to our students and Mr James Lyle. 1st Grace Weatherstone (Owl Peacock Bird). 2nd Jorja Taylor and Eliza Cook (Animal Stack). Highly Commended, Monorith Yee (Robot). Highly Commended, Angus Ryan-McDermott (Weird Chameleon). Highly Commended, James Cole (Diego the Dog). FOOLs Special Award, Kate Perry (Willy the Bin Rat).
