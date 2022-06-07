Crime scene established at fatal Oberon house fire

POLICE investigations are underway into a fatal house fire which claimed the life of a man in Oberon on Tuesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW, police and the Rural Fire Service were all called to a home in Queen Street, Oberon following reports of smoke coming from the house at around 10.55am.
Duty Officer with Chifley Police District David Abercrombie said emergency services all attended the scene where efforts were made to extinguish the blaze.
"A search of the residence was undertaken and the body of a male was found inside the home. His identity has yet to be confirmed," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said the cause of the fire has yet to be established.
He said the inside of the cladded house was internally gutted by the blaze, and investigations, which are in their infancy, remain underway.
"A crime scene has been established and investigations are proceeding.
"A report will be made to the coroner."
He said emergency services were summonsed to the scene after receiving two separate 000 calls from people who noticed smoke coming from the building.
"Fire and Rescue NSW, supported by the Rural Fire Service and police, all attended the scene," he said.
