Winter has settled in early and with a bit of vengeance.
The inclement weather on Thursday, June 2 reduced the number of golfers for the 12 holes social handicap comp. As it turned out, the afternoon wasn't too unpleasant after all.
Andrew Yeo had 25 points to be the best of the 11 golfers who played. Peter Ryan was closest to the pin on the first hole. Balls went to Peter Ryan, Kim Rawlings, Alan Cairney and Ben Turner.
The weather hadn't improved much by the time Saturday came around.
However, we had a reasonably good field of 33 playing a stroke round for the monthly medal.
Most of the participants struggled in very brisk conditions. Playing the fourth and fifth holes along the water was a real challenge. The wind chill factor was enough to make our golfers want to get through these two holes as quickly as possible.
Local Angus Askew had a group of friends visiting for the weekend and I am sure they will always remember their round of golf in June at Oberon.
Anthony Borton handled the conditions better than the rest of the field, his round of 78/73 gave him a win in A grade.
Anthony also won the scratch ball and the putting with 27 putts. Neil Whalan was the A grade runner up with a steady round of 84/73. Steve Ellery was the best in B grade with his round of 93/75, Steve also won the B grade scratch ball.
Visitor Tim Hile was the B grade runner up. Paul Behan won the B grade putting with 28 putts. Balls went to Rob McGrath, Laurie Murphy, Ian Fowler and Angus Askew.
Nearest the pin on the first was Dennis O'Connell, 6.4 meters from the cup, Dennis sank the putt to give him a birdie too. Rob McGrath was closest to the pin on the 7th hole.
Due to the very cold weather and the forecast for the next week the visit by teaching Professional Henry Brind has been postponed for a few months.
Members are reminded that they should always take a container of sand with them and fill in their divets and fix any pitch marks on the greens as well. Cart drivers are reminded to take care when braking on the slopes of the course to avoid going into a slide.
