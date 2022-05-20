news, local-news,

Oberon Children's Centre were very excited to welcome back visiting shows this year at the centre. Mr Bamboozle a wonderful magic man came and delighted the children on Wednesday, May 18. With his funny antics and magic tricks, the room was full of laughter as during the show. We have also been working hard on our Waste 2 Art projects. Be sure to check them out when the exhibition opens.

