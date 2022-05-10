  1. Home
Oberon High School students enjoyed the 2022 Science and Engineering Challenge at Stannies. Picture: Supplied
Fifteen stage 5 students from Oberon High School travelled to St Stanislaus in Bathurst on Tuesday, May 3 to compete in 2022 Science and Engineering Challenge.

They built bridges, towers that withstand earthquakes and a bionic hand amongst other challenges. The smiles show how much fun they had.

After a short lunch break the students worked on a different challenge. The energy levels were high as students wrack their brains for laws of science and practical ideas for TAS classes that they can apply.

Oberon Public School

On Friday May 6 Oberon Public School celebrated the wonderful women in the lives of our students.

Families enjoyed chatting over a bacon and egg roll, prepared by OPS staff.

We appreciate everything these special women do for us on a daily basis.