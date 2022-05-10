Fifteen stage 5 students from Oberon High School travelled to St Stanislaus in Bathurst on Tuesday, May 3 to compete in 2022 Science and Engineering Challenge. They built bridges, towers that withstand earthquakes and a bionic hand amongst other challenges. The smiles show how much fun they had. After a short lunch break the students worked on a different challenge. The energy levels were high as students wrack their brains for laws of science and practical ideas for TAS classes that they can apply. READ MORE: On Friday May 6 Oberon Public School celebrated the wonderful women in the lives of our students. Families enjoyed chatting over a bacon and egg roll, prepared by OPS staff. We appreciate everything these special women do for us on a daily basis.
