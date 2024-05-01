Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Foley confident Tigers league tag side can face Manildra head on

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated May 1 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a mixed start to the season behind them, the Oberon Tigers league tag side knows there's a lot of work to do, but it's a challenge they're more than capable of rising to.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.