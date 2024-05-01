Foley confident Tigers league tag side can face Manildra head on

With a mixed start to the season behind them, the Oberon Tigers league tag side knows there's a lot of work to do, but it's a challenge they're more than capable of rising to.
The Oberon Tigers League Tag side came out the gates strong with a win against CSU (14-0) but went down to Cowra Blues (8-18) and Orange United (26-16) before a well-earned week off with the bye in round four.
Tigers league tag Player-Coach Shannon Foley said while it is still early days in the season, the relatively new-look side is performing well.
"They're training hard, we have a fairly new team this year, so we have a few girls that haven't played before and some that haven't played for a really long time and they've taken on a bit of a mentor role," Foley said.
This weekend the team face Manildra at Jack Huxley Oval, a side that Foley said requires extra focus.
"We know that Manildra is a really a strong team," Foley said.
"But we feel like they have to be beaten eventually so why not us?
"They [team] have been looking forward to it. We've been getting good numbers at training, there's a good attitude going around the squad at the moment, so we're quietly confident."
The Oberon Tigers league tag side will face Manildra at Jack Huxley Oval from 12.40pm on Sunday, May 5.
