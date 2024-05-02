A very special Anzac Day for Bill Wilcox

Every Anzac Day morning, Bill Wilcox meets the dawn light.
He stands still in the lightening day near the memorial on the lawns of the Oberon Sub Branch, surrounded by fellow Oberon Sub Branch members, service personnel and the Oberon community.
As 6am strikes, he salutes those who made the ultimate sacrifice so the silent crowd can stand there together in peace.
In a solemn service led by the beloved sub branch president and his secretary Neville Stapleton, the community stood shoulder to shoulder and remembered.
But this year was a special year for Mr Wilcox.
As well as the dawn service being attended by his great-niece Amelia Croft, he marched hand-in-hand with his granddaughter Makayla Wilcox.
He beamed as he marched down the main street with his 10-year-old granddaughter, who proudly wore her great-grandfather's medals, with fellow personnel, school children, war widows, firefighters and SES members to the sound of the bagpipes echoing down the street.
More than 400 members of the Oberon community attended the dawn service, and around the same number attended the wreath laying service at the sub branch.
Services were also held at Burraga, Black Springs and Oberon Public School.
Oberon was also honoured with a visit by Commander Amy Bulters from the Australian Navy.
Commander Bulters gave a rousing speech at the commemorative service about the crucial role the Navy played in the Anzac operation.
She spoke with pride about the fact that the brave soldiers who stormed the Gallipoli beaches that fateful April morning were brought safely to the coast with the help of Australian Navy ships and submarines.
It was also these fleets that brought the soldiers aid, weapons, supplies and reinforcements.
It was a wonderful moment to see Commander Bulters, Mr Wilcox and Makayla standing together after the service.
It was a reminder of many important parts of the Anzac tradition - an impressive Navy commander currently bravely serving her country, a beloved and respected Vietnam veteran, and a little girl, who, with her generation, will be tasked with keeping the Anzac spirit alive.
Lest we forget.
