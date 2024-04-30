Oberon earns top tourism town nomination in Business NSW awards

Oberon has been nominated in the Business NSW top tourism town awards.
Featuring in the category for towns with a population of 1,500 to 5,000 residents, Oberon is joined by Ulmarra, Berry, Bulahdelah, Gloucester and Merimbula.
Business NSW described Oberon as a hidden gem of the Central Tablelands, with something to suit everyone. "And in this town, traditional hospitality is guaranteed," the website reads.
Public voting opened at 9am on Monday, April 29 and closes at 5pm on Monday, May 13.
"The appeal of Oberon is apart from anything else, it's a very natural town," Cr Kellam said.
"It's not commercialised to any great extent and that's what people look for. It's all that good natural food that gets produced in the area and that's a drawcard.
"And the fact that we've got huge areas of national park and a naturally-beautiful landscape."
The winners will be revealed at a celebratory function on May 30.
The Gold Winner in each category will then have the honour of representing NSW at the National Tourism Awards.
For more information on how to vote and to learn more about all the towns shortlisted, click here.
