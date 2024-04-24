Two Oberon businesses announced as finalists in Western NSW Business Awards

Jill O'Grady from RedGround Australia. File photo.
Businesses across the Central West will be celebrating tonight after the announcement of finalists for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards.
Now in it's 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year's finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and is reflected in the 32% increase in submissions this year. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community," Ms Seccombe said.
RedGround Australia and Beeswax Wraps in the Oberon region have been announced as finalists.
Owner of RedGround Austalia, Jill O'Grady said it was an honour to be nominated for an award.
"We're absolutely thrilled to announce that we've been selected as a finalist for The Outstanding New Business Award," Ms O'Grady said.
"It's been an amazing journey of hard work and persistence over the past 12 months and being recognised for our efforts is very exciting.
"We'd like to thank the Western NSW Business Awards judges for this incredible opportunity, and congratulations to all the other amazing new business finalists."
Director of Beeswax Wraps, Angie Restrepo said to be recognised as a finalist for the Excellence in Micro-business award is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication herself and her husband put into their business
"It is with great honor and excitement that we received this nomination.Being recognized in this way is incredibly humbling," Ms Restrepo said.
"This nomination is not just an acknowledgment of our efforts, but also a reflection of the incredible support we have received over the years from our customers and community.
"We are deeply grateful for this nomination and for the opportunity to represent our business at the regional level."
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well," Ms Seccombe said.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Celebration on Friday 31 May in Bathurst at Rydges Mount Panorama.
We have bolded Oberon region businesses below.
2024 Western NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Sueanne Manhood, Bathurst Little Learning Centre (Bathurst)
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.