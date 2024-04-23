Oberon Review
Court

Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after driving interstate

By Court Reporter
April 24 2024 - 9:30am
A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been taken off the road for a year after he drove with a disqualified licence.

