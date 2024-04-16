Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
'It was fantastic': Oberon locals prioritise their health with free check

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 16 2024 - 3:52pm
Jenny and Sue from Oberon Rotary outside of the health check van. Picture supplied.
Jenny and Sue from Oberon Rotary outside of the health check van. Picture supplied.

Members of the Oberon community and visitors rolled up their sleeves for a free health check when the Rotary and men's health education rural van stopped in town for two days.

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

