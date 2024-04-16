'It was fantastic': Oberon locals prioritise their health with free check

Members of the Oberon community and visitors rolled up their sleeves for a free health check when the Rotary and men's health education rural van stopped in town for two days.
Over 50 people attended the van during Saturday, April 12 and Monday, April 15 for five minute checks on blood pressure, blood sugar and chloesterol levels.
President of the Oberon Rotary Club, Peter Yates said the team were impressed with the amount of people that showed up.
"Initially we thought it might be one or we might get half a dozen or so. On the Saturday, we were closing up at 1230, and we still had people come in wanting to have a blood test," Mr Yates said.
"Our last person was at one o'clock.
"It was a fantastic day. And I must admit, people that were a bit hesitant about doing it came out smiling."
Mr Yates said of the 50 people who attended the checks, 11 were recommended to follow their results up with the General Practitioner's.
"That's 11 people that we helped in a way to say, "Hey, listen, we're a bit concerned about your health. I suggest you get on to your gp" and then the GP to take further tests, Mr Yates said.
"They weren't just locals either, we had the tourists coming through."
Mr Yates said the health checks were so successful that Rotary will be discussing a regular return of the van in the future.
"We're going to try and organize this for every year or two years from now on," Mr Yates said.
"We'll work on how we can do it."
