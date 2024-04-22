Here's how you can commemorate in Oberon this Anzac Day

The Oberon community will once again come together to honour those who served our country in war this Anzac Day.
The dedicated Oberon RSL Sub branch will host a number of events on the day to remember and honour those who have fought and fallen in war.
April 25 honours the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli, Turkey in 1915, but on Anzac Day we also remember those Australians who have served our country since.
The day's commemorations will begin with the dawn service at 5.55am at the Oberon RSL Sub Branch.
This will be followed by breakfast at the Oberon RSL Club.
The march will begin from the Oberon Council chambers at 10.30am, finishing at the sub branch, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place.
The commemorative service will take place in the RSL Club soon after, where the special guest and speaker will be Commander Amy Bulters.
There will also be an Anzac Day service held at Burraga on Saturday, April 27 at 10.30am.
Lest we forget.
