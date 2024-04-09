An Easter delight, basketball domination and a two hockey legends

Congratulations to Maddy Cooper and Leila Muratovic who attended the Western Region Hockey trials in Bathurst on Wednesday, March 27. Both girls played incredibly well and can be very proud of their efforts. Special congratulations to Maddy who was selected in the team and will now represent Western Region at the NSW PSSA State Hockey Championships in Newcastle in May. Well done Maddy.
Oberon High School boys and girls teams competed on Monday 8th April against Lithgow High School. Both our boys and girls team dominated the court and emerged victorious, winning two sets to nil. Our students demonstrated true sportsmanship throughout the day and they will compete in the knockout next term at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
How very grateful we were to gather together on Tuesday for our Easter Liturgy and Eggshibition. We were absolutely delighted to see so many wonderful creations and amazed at everyone's creativity. Thank you for joining in the spirit of this special time. The students also received a visit from someone very special!
Week 10 and we are flat out like a lizard drinking in Year 5. The school term is coming to an end but we are still busy with our learning, attending drama performances in Bathurst and getting ready for our school cross country carnival.
In English this term we have been working on creating imaginative texts. Year 5 has been learning how to use figurative language and more complex structures to improve our writing. We have learnt how we can utilise the seven steps to writing success to structure our texts into more advanced writing pieces.
In mathematics we are learning about 3D objects. We are busy learning about the properties of three-dimensional objects, their nets and connecting them to their 2D shapes. At the end of the unit we will complete a post assessment to recognise how we have developed throughout the unit.
Throughout Term 1 we have been enjoying huff and puff and practising our long distance running for our up and coming cross country. We are super excited to have a change of scenery down at the Oberon dam to showcase our athletic ability.
Mr Brown and Mr Harvey asked the students what they have enjoyed most this term:
"I liked learning about adaptations in science. My favourite fact that I learnt in the unit was that lyre birds can mimic up to 20 other sounds," Mackenzie said.
"I loved that I got to join in with the rugby league gala day and I got to work with other people as a team and find out their own individual strengths," Zaidyn said.
"My favourite thing this year so far was the freaky Friday show because it was funny," Ivy said.
"I really enjoyed the freaky Friday show that we went to yesterday because there were some extremely good singers," Macey said.
"I have mostly enjoyed participating in huff and puff and also learning about maths," Sophie said.
"My favourite thing in Term 1 was representing the school at the winter soccer trials in Bathurst," Cooper said.
"My favourite thing that has happened this term was when we went on the overnight excursion to Sydney. I loved the museum and we saw all the dinosaur skeletons," Charlie said.
"I have most enjoyed PE and how Mr Harvey comes up with some really fun games," Gianni said.
"My favourite thing is being able to learn something new every session and every week," Charlee said.
"I absolutely loved the excursion because we got to stay overnight," Elena said.
"I've enjoyed school in general. Just hanging out with friends and completing my maths work," Joey said.
"I have been really enjoying soccer. I love playing at recess and lunch," Tyson said.
Unfortunately Paige and Chloe were absent and could not share their favourite thing in Term 1 this year.
