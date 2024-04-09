Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
An Easter delight, basketball domination and a two hockey legends

By Staff Reporters
April 9 2024 - 3:39pm
Oberon Public School

Congratulations to Maddy Cooper and Leila Muratovic who attended the Western Region Hockey trials in Bathurst on Wednesday, March 27. Both girls played incredibly well and can be very proud of their efforts. Special congratulations to Maddy who was selected in the team and will now represent Western Region at the NSW PSSA State Hockey Championships in Newcastle in May. Well done Maddy.

