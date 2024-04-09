Jenolan Road and Caves closure will not affect staff, says spokesperson

Got a story tip? email us at reidun.berntsen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A Jenolan Caves spokesperson has addressed rumours that staff have been advised to take leave during the latest closure of the attraction due to major roadworks.
Roadworks to repair significant damage to Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton will close the road from Wednesday, April 10 to Wednesday, April 24.
According to Transport NSW, A detour that adds one hour and 40 minutes to the trip will be available for travellers via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
The closure of the road means that the attraction is not open to the public, which caused concerns within the community about how employees would be affected.
The Jenolan Caves spokesperson told the Lithgow Mercury that none of the staff have been asked to take leave for the duration of the roadworks.
"We are anticipating a full-house throughout the road works period including contractors and staff," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said staff have not had work hours affected due to the closure.
"We are in the planning process to have our staff in conservation, maintenance, food and beverage working on site throughout the roadworks," they said.
"Our Visitor experience team including guides will be providing essential cave maintenance and developing new customer experiences and products."
According to the Jenolan Caves website, the attraction is closed until further notice.
