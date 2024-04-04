Central Tablelands bracing for heavy rainfall and flash flooding

THE heavens are set to open on Friday, with heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding forecast for the Central Tablelands.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Thursday, April 4, for heavy, locally intense rainfall and damaging winds for the Central Tablelands, Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands and parts of the Hunter, Snowy Mountains and ACT, beginning on Friday, April 5.
Most of that severe weather warning is in the east of the Central Tablelands including the likes of Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon.
Heavy rainfall, which will develop on Friday from the late morning, and that may lead to flash flooding in the Central Tablelands.
The bureau is forecasting heavy falls of 20-60 mm of rain for Bathurst, with winds easterly 25 to 35 km/h.
Within the broad heavy rainfall area, locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible between the Blue Mountains and Moruya from Friday evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 150 mm possible, reaching up to 220 mm over the Illawarra escarpment.
Severe weather is expected to ease by Saturday afternoon.
A flood watch is current via the bureau website.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
