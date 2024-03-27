Why go to Paris? Cabaret at the Malachi warmed Oberon audience

Oberon enjoyed an evening of sultry entertainment by acclaimed Central West performer Jude Bowler as she brought cabaret to the Malachi Gilmore Hall for the first time since its refurbishment.
"Stage Fright ein Kabarett" was written by Ms Bowler during the COVID-19 lockdown and delighted local audiences in Oberon on Saturday, March 23.
The theatrical performance is a modern day homage to German- American actress and singer Marlene Dietrich- but Ms Bowler said it isn't a tribute show.
"It's more like a modern day dream. Dietrich as if she were alive today," Ms Bowler said.
"I do some Dietrich originals, but I also cover Grace Jones, Rod Stewart, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed and contextualise it as it referred to the formative years of my life."
According to Ms Bowler, the show was well-attended by the community in terms of the nature of cabaret show audience numbers.
"Generally, it's an intimate kind of a show, up to a sort of 100 is kind of the max," she said.
"People are there with you then, rather than sitting way back."
Ms Bowler praised the Malachi Gilmore Hall as a unique and iconic venue that set the scene perfectly for her show.
"The Malachi is such a beautiful room. It's so spectacular, that facility," she said.
"The new lights and the new sound gear they've got in there is just unbelievably exquisite."
According to Ms Bowler, the show was well-loved by the audience, who ensured their praises were known to her.
"We had some great feedback on the outside after the show. They all enjoyed it," she said.
