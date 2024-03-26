Fossickers on notice after disturbances found in state forest near Oberon

A state forestry body will be required to undertake safety assessments at two popular fossicking sites near Oberon.
Blue Hill Quarry and Sapphire Bend south of Oberon are being assessed by the Forestry Corporation of NSW due to safety concerns surrounding fossicking in the area.
The sites in Vulcan State Forest near Oberon came to the attention of Forestry Corporation after an increased disturbance by fossicking activities were noticed.
Forestry Corporation noticed that excessive digging had destabilised plantation trees, while tunnelling into vertical rock faces poses a safety risk. 'The safety assessments in these areas may result in some areas of Vulcan State Forest being closed until they are made safe,' a release said.
"The Oberon region has many great fossicking sites in state forests that are very popular with families and hobbyists," Stewardship and Fire Manager Tijmen Klootwijk said.
Mr Klootwijk said fossicking is allowed in state forests in NSW with a permit, but a requirement of the permit is to ensure the environment and safety of forest visitors is protected.
"Permit holders must comply with relevant legislation to ensure the protection of the natural environment and the safety of forest visitors. Fossickers must ensure no more than one cubic metre of soil, rock or material is disturbed and that all materials disturbed or removed are replaced before they leave state forests.
"Fossickers must also follow safety instructions signposted within the forests. These may include restrictions due to forestry operations, advice of heavy vehicle movements on forest roads or identification of areas that are closed.
"Another thing to note is that quarries in State forests are always closed for public access and fossicking."
Forest closure notices are posted on the Forestry Corporation website along with more information on how to safely fossick in state forests. Find out more about Forestry Corporation at www.forestrycorporation.com.au
