Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Fossickers on notice after disturbances found in state forest near Oberon

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:00pm, first published 9:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A state forestry body will be required to undertake safety assessments at two popular fossicking sites near Oberon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.