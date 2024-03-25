CSU take home knockout trophy over Blayney Bears

The Charles Sturt University (CSU) Mungoes took home their first trophy in four years with a 13-point win over Blayney Bears in the plate final at the Woodbridge Cup 10s Knockout plate.
It was a day to remember for the Mungoes at Blayney's King George Oval on Saturday, March 23.
Oberon, with players needing to return home, retired their team from further competition after their 16-12 loss to Orange United.
The Mungoes needed to win every game on the day to progress to the top trophy final but in the first round of matches the 22-8 loss to Cowra relegated them to a fight for a final position in the plate competition, the Magpies winning the round-1 game 22-8.
The loss in their first match was the catalyst for the university side to re-double their efforts for the rest of their campaign, and last year's premiers Manildra were the first to fall to the students, the 16-12 win pitching the Mungoes against Grenfell Goannas in round 3.
CSU scored twice early against the Goannas to take a 12-0 lead, with converted tries to Charlie Hutchings and Blake Armstrong, before Grenfell's first try reduced the leeway to six points. Lhiam Burrell scored before the break for 16-6, then soon after the re-start he took an intercept 30 metres out to score between the posts to boost his side's total to 23.
Counting down to the last moments, but too late the Goannas scored a try for 23-10, the win allowing CSU progression to the final.
In the plate final CSU had a decisive win over host club Blayney, the students running out 26-8 winners, with tries to Ash Magaya, Deryne McKenzie, Blake Armstrong and Jai Bice.
Every try the plate winners scored was a result of excellent teamwork, and Blake Maher's goalkicking contributed to the success of the side on the day. Smart thinking, twice regaining the ball from short kickoffs, was something of a feature of his game, twice allowing CSU a valuable extra five tackles in the 20-minute halves.
Ray Sargent led his side confidently from the front, and was ably assisted with good games by forwards Thomas Jarick, Deryne McKenzie and winger Lewis Koller among CSU's best players.
In the Woodbridge Cup major final Canowindra pipped Cowra 17-16 after both clubs went try for try for the entire game, each side scoring three times, but the Tigers winning courtesy of a bonus-point try.
Manildra, champions in 2023, came away from the competition winless.
Cowra and Blayney are new entrants to this season's Woodbridge Cup, with Condobolin retiring from competition.
In the league tag competition played two weeks earlier, CSU Mungals lost their first game to eventual winners, invitation side Mudgee, who won the women's title without having a point scored against them.
For the 2024 draw, the first round will commence on April 6, and CSU are to host Oberon at Diggings field in the local derby game.
