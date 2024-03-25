Oberon Review
CSU take home knockout trophy over Blayney Bears

By John Fitzgerald
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:33am, first published 10:06am
The Charles Sturt University (CSU) Mungoes took home their first trophy in four years with a 13-point win over Blayney Bears in the plate final at the Woodbridge Cup 10s Knockout plate.

