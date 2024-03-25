A future full of possibilities: The week around Oberon schools

Every week, Oberon's schools share what their students have been up to. Whether that's learning, sporting, excursions or learning-based activities - here's what Oberon's youngest and brightest were up to at school this week.
In Year 3 we have been learning about data and probability. We have all enjoyed playing mini launch games at the beginning of each lesson.
Every student is very excited each day for the launch to begin and all students look forward to this part of their Mathematics lesson.
Over the past fortnight we have played some fantastic and engaging games such as Nameo, greedy pig, lucky dip, musical chairs, sock basketball and sneaky snakes.
All of these games give students a real time example of the probability of something happening and provide an opportunity to gather data to make informed opinions and decisions.
Students have also really enjoyed our narrative study 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' throughout the past five weeks.
We have been writing character descriptions, predicting what will happen next and writing narratives of our own.
As we prepared for NAPLAN to begin this week we have spent some time looking over sample assessments so we are ready to go.
Oberon Public School students, Marley McDermott, Torah Gumley, Grace McDermott and Lexi Booth represented the Bathurst District in the Western Swimming Carnival, competing in the junior girls relay.
Together they swam a beautiful race, finishing first in their heat and 10th overall.
On the 12th March 2024, nine Year 12 students from Oberon High School spent the day exploring the CSU campus and taking in what was on offer.
Students got the chance to learn about different courses and what they involve. These courses included the NSW Police Service, paramedicine, nursing, engineering, teaching and education, and sports medicine, along with embarking on a campus tour and accommodation tours.
Students enjoyed the day. Thank you to Charles Sturt University for letting our students come and get a taste of what uni life is all about.
Thank you to Mrs Fitzpatrick and Ms Wiggins for organising and taking us in the trip.
