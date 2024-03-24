Tattykeel too strong for Australian White competition

Tattykeel has won both the grand champion ribbons in the Sydney Royal Australian White competitions with strong showings in both the ram and ewe events.
The Oberon stud had both the grand champion and reserve champion rams and grand champion and reserve champion ewes.
The ram, Tattykeel ET 230035, came out of the born April - May 2023 class, sired by Tattykeel ET 211152 and out of Tattykeel ET 210267.
Judge Jo Balcombe, Young, said the ram had great length and depth and Tattykeel's James Gilmore said it was that which stood him out from the field.
"The overall balance of the ram and his and his carcase would be what got him there today," he said.
Mr Gilmore said a lot of development has gone into getting their genetics to the standard they are.
"This year we've actually surpassed 30,000 embryo transfers since we developed the breed," he said.
"All these traits like growth rate which we have, we've been selecting for and that's where we're up to with it."
Mr Gilmore said feed efficiency is a big driver for the studs development.
"We're extremely happy. We have a ram at 11 and a half months of age on a self-replacing animal, standing at 115 kilograms," he said.
"He has incredible speed of growth, but with the ability to shut down and only grow out to 80kg.
"Take away that supplementary feedings and he would be more back to that sort of 80 to 90 kilo mature weight.
"But also once they're given the supplementary feeding, just showing their ability for the speed of growth that can be achieved.
"The biggest thing that we've found is the sheep's ability to be able to put on weight on without supplementary feed and that has really shone out to us.
"The supplementary feeding that our Australian White gets is probably a quarter of what our Poll Dorset gets.
"So it's a minimal amount and the main objective of this breed has actually been that the farmer gets to finish the animal at less feed, not the feed lot."
The grand champion ewe came out of the born April - May 2023 class and boasts some significant genetics.
The ewe is a daughter of Tattykeel ET 200085, who famously also sired Tattykeel Platinum, the record breaking ram which sold for $240,000 in 2022.
The ewes dam, Tattykeel 210522, has also had success at sales with her first 10 sons averaging around $70,000.
"The grand champion ewe has great depth of body and a very tight soundness there," Mr Gilmore said.
"She is a terrific example of where we're looking to take the breed into the future."
