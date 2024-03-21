What's on around the Oberon region

The Oberon and District Museum was established in 1989. It holds an interesting and varied collection of artifacts and memorabilia, including a 3D model of the township as it was in the 1930s. It has a functioning blacksmith's shop, an array of old farming equipment and a very old, Oberon weatherboard cottage (circa 1887) with furniture filled rooms depicting how life was lived in those early years. There is also a huge array of photos, as well as an extensive collection of local family history. Entry fee is $5 per person or $12 per family. Address: Corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Ave: entry via Scotia Avenue. Contact: oberonmuseum@gmail.com or phone the Secretary on 0418 671 754