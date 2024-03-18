Putting down roots: Permaculture at the Pub connects garden-lovers in Oberon

For Oberon resident Nicky Holbrook, permaculture has truly become a way of life.
Shortly before COVID hit she left her job as a travel agent to move from Sydney to the Central West and began "a massive lifestyle change".
Now her days are spent looking after sheep and goats, managing a tiny house accommodation, and doing garden art for local markets.
Yet with her big move came a realisation that though she had found her new lifestyle and passion, she was still missing community connections to share that with.
And that's where the idea sprouted to hold a session of Permaculture at the Pub.
"The idea is, people go to the pub and talk footy with their mates; why can't you go to the pub and talk permaculture with your mates," Ms Holbrook told the Review.
"I'd seen how it's taken off in the Hunter Valley, and I just thought: why don't we give it a try here and just see what happens... little did we know there'd be over 30 people showing up."
On March 3, nearly two dozen like-minded locals showed up at The Royal Hotel in Oberon to have a drink and share their knowledge and interest in all things permaculture.
Permaculture is a design system for ecological and sustainable living, integrating plants, animals, buildings, people and community, using a set of ethics and design principles.
Ms Holbrook said the principles can be applied not just in a standard garden or backyard but to a few small pots on a balcony, large agricultural farms, town planning and community development. It can be used by anyone, anywhere, and meetings like Permaculture at the Pub allow it to spread its roots to support the wider community.
"There's obviously a great deal of interest. There's so many broad skills, so much knowledge that people have that they don't realise can be shared, and that's part of what permaculture is about," Ms Holbrook said.
Rather than just hear a lecture or presentation, attendees can chat and connect with each other to learn more, get advice, and potentially receive support on projects or changes they're planning.
Hosting venue The Royal Hotel said that staff were pleased to witness such a supportive turnout.
"We're quite happy to see lots of locals getting together, and sharing common interests. It's good to see it kicked off with bells and whistles," said manager Amber O'Bernier.
Permaculture at the Pub is an initiative from Maplewood Permaculture. Owners Will and Anthea Power told the Review: "We were thrilled to hear that the evening was well-attended and look forward to the community building connections that sprout from these get-togethers."
"We love the conversations we have, the people we meet, and the ideas that get shared, and want other communities to have that as well."
Ms Holbrook hopes to help roll out the program to more nearby locations, including considerations for Lithgow and possibly Blayney, to spread permaculture communities as much as possible.
Permaculture at the Pub runs every first Sunday of the month from 5pm at The Royal Hotel, Oberon.
