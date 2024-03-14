Taste earthly delights at Oberon's Field to Forest Festival

A world class truffle destination will kick off this year's Field to Forest Festival in Oberon.
The festival will feature a new event, 'Sip Savour and Slice', at RedGround Australia on April 6. Learn how truffles grow, savour a truffle grazing board, truffle cocktail and truffle pizzas, and enjoy live music and drinks at this spectacular truffle hunting lodge.
Held from April 6-27, the festival will tempts taste buds with more than 20 events in and around the pine-forests and at Oberon's key attractions. Join various guided Mushroom Foraging Tours, a Forest Talk (April 13), buy fresh produce at various farmers markets, wander a series of spectacular open gardens, and take a seat at The Producers' Table Performance Dinner at the art deco Malachi-Gilmore Hall (April 20).
The Field to Forest Festival is on every April and is the perfect time to enjoy this scenic, outdoor foodie region in autumn. Head to the world-class Mayfield Garden for a picnic and glamping and enjoy other art, cultural and tasting events. There are experiences for couples, groups and educational farms tours the kids will love too.
For more information and tickets go to www.visitoberon.com and to plan your trip go to www.visitcentralnsw.com.au.
