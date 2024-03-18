'Multi-purpose pantry': Lifechurch Op-Shop helps through cold and cost-of-living

With the cost of living crunch biting and an imminent winter baring its teeth, it's a difficult time for many Oberon residents right now.
Yet for pastor Pip Saltmiras, it felt like exactly the place she was meant to be, and an opportunity to help those in need.
On January 1 of this year Mrs Saltmiras started running the Lifechurch Op-shop and Food Pantry with her husband Robert - a shop which offers affordable clothing, food, and can connect people to other essential help services.
To take up the role she and her husband moved to Oberon all the way from north Queensland.
"My grandfather had a farm in this area when I was a kid. It kind of feels like a place I should be. Feels like coming home every time I drive through this area... now I am home," she told the Review.
"I'm enjoying being here, I feel like I've been here for a lot longer than I have. Feels like I'm kind of dug in."
Since establishing the op-shop, Mrs Saltmiras has had a strong focus on connecting with the local community and expanding the offerings of the store to provide as much support to the surrounds as possible.
"We've lived in country towns for a while, so we know how important that is," she said.
She also said that as the shop's early months have gone by community support has been very positive, including a call for clothes donations which left the store inundated with bags of hand-me-downs.
Dedicated to keeping the shelves stocked and sorted, Mrs Saltmiras ran a sale offering all clothes for $1 earlier this year, to clear stock to more manageable levels whilst still giving back to the community.
Alongside plentiful racks of clothing, the Lifechurch Op-shop and Food Pantry provides a membership-based service for accessing low-cost food.
This includes meat supplied by Wayne Barker of Barker's Butchery at a low cost, a saving which Mrs Saltmiras can then pass on to those in need.
"We've also just set up a coffee and tea table area, so we can do a cup of tea or coffee and people can sit and have a chat for a while, if they want to," she said.
"It's a multi-purpose pantry, really."
Funds from the shop not only go towards expanding its services, but also support Lifechurch's youth worker based in Oberon.
With so many opportunities to expand and people to help, Mrs Saltmiras is seeking volunteers in any capacity, from those with professional social work or merchandising experience to those who can simply help sort shelves or wash and iron clothes a couple of hours a week.
She also said donations are also always welcome, particularly warm clothes and blankets as the region moves into winter.
Lifechurch Op-Shop and Food Pantry can be found at 185 Oberon Street (opposite the medical centre) and is open from 9am-3pm, Monday to Friday.
To ask about volunteering, donating, or just for a chat, call through the Lifechurch number at 6336 1500 or just drop by the store.
For more information about Lifechurch Oberon and their op-shop, visit their website: https://lifechurch.cloud/teams/lifechurch-care
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.