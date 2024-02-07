Oberon Review
Oberon Review's complete view of property
Graphic Content

'Deviant sexual interests': Man jailed after masturbating in Oberon public library

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 8 2024 - 10:01am
A MAN described by a magistrate as having "deviant sexual interests" has been thrown behind bars after he masturbated in a public library and left the mess behind for a woman to clean up.

