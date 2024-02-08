Excitement as Oberon students settle into the new school year

Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School students were full of excitement and smiling as they arrived at school on Thursday, February 1.
The school would like to welcome our new students and their families. We are looking forward to a fantastic year.
Oberon High School
Oberon High School held an assembly on Monday, February 5, during which the school's wellbeing team said thank you to Oberon's community organisations who contribute immensely to the wellbeing of the school and the community in which the school serves.
Both Mawhood's IGA and FoodWorks were presented with a plaque in recognition of their donations to the Breakfast Club program.
The program runs three days per week to support students who miss out on breakfast. Breakfast Club has been highly successful, by providing breakfast to the student's they are able to concentrate and focus on their class work.
The school also acknowledged Oberon Christian Life Centre by presenting a Certificate of Appreciation for organising and providing resources to help many families during the past year and over the holidays.
Due to the increasing rise in interest rates and everyday costs of living so many in our community are finding it tough to make ends meet.
Thank you Mawhood's IGA, FoodWorks and Christian Life Centre for your kindness and generosity. Your contributions make such a meaningful difference in the lives of our students, their families and our staff.
St Joseph's Catholic School
St Joseph's Catholic School welcomed in the new school year with our Opening School Mass.
Our 2024 School Leaders and SRC were inducted and we also welcomed Father Diep to our St Joseph's School Community with a special gift.
