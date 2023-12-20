Oberon Review
Home/News/Local News

Peter Bowditch bids farewell to the Oberon Review

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This will probably be my last article for the Oberon Review because I'll be leaving the paper after Christmas. The last eighteen months with the paper have presented an enjoyable challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.