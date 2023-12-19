It's Christmas in Black Springs and that means carols

Black Springs has a population of 225 according to the latest census, so to get 230 people to come to the Black Springs Christmas party and carols was quite a feat.
The event was held in the Black Springs Community Hall and was a joint effort by the Black Springs Community Association and the local churches in the Oberon area. All the carol singers on the stage were local and the audience had no problem joining in as backing singers because the words to the songs were projected onto the big screen. As well as the singing there were Bible readings to remind everyone what Christmas means.
Christmas is an important event regardless of anyone's religious beliefs or practices, because it's a time to get together with neighbours, friends and relatives to celebrate another year passing, to remember those who didn't make it through the year, and to look forward to the future.
The spirit of friendship and the number of people who came out for the event were evidence that the community of Black Springs takes each other and their village seriously. And that's what the word "community" means.
