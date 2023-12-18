Oberon's End of Year Spectacular lived up to its name

Something that was brand new was an installation in the Malachi Gilmore Hall of a large plastic bubble with constantly changing coloured lights. This was a magnet for young children (and their parents) and the small entry charge went towards the cost of repainting the building. Lucy East from the Malachi was very pleased with the response. "It shows that the people of Oberon are prepared to contribute to bringing the Malachi back to its top condition," she said.