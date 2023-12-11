It's the end of another year for Oberon's schools

In Year 5 students are currently reflecting on what Christmas means to them and their families - in particular the concepts of hope, peace, love and joy. We have been creating well-being advent calendars in preparation of the coming of Jesus. The theme for visual arts this year is everything Christmas with a focus on the Grinch - portraits, sketching and even the Grinch holding ornaments over our sustainable Christmas tree. We would like to extend our many thanks to Mrs Jenny Barker who helped us with our end of year line dance "Santa Claus is back in town". This is a super exciting time for Year 5 as we are busy preparing our captain speeches that will be presented next Monday in front of St Joseph's school community. Good luck to all!