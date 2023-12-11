It's the end of another year for Oberon's schools

Oberon Public School
On Wednesday December 6, 25 Oberon Public School students boarded the bus at 7am to head to Rosehill Gardens for the Special Children's Christmas Party. Students were treated to rides, food, entertainment and presents from Santa, all made possible by volunteers and donations from businesses. Everyone had a great day and it was wonderful to see all the smiling faces and excited chatter. The students were excellent representatives of our school displaying great manners and gratitude throughout the day.
Thank you to Justin Beattie from Bathurst Mechanical for donating his time to drive the bus, and to Oberon Apex Club for the donation towards the fuel and expenses for the day.
A number of students have been working with Mr Wright who entered them into a Maths competition. These students received their certificates at our assembly.
St Joseph's Catholic School
What an absolutely magical night for the Christmas Concert at The Malachi last Thursday! Words cannot describe how proud we were of every student. It certainly was a wonderful way to start the festive season.
This week is a very special week in the lives of our Year 6 Students. Their Graduation Dinner was held on Tuesday evening and it certainly was a memorable occasion for the students and their families. The students conducted themselves beautifully. I hope that Year 6 will always be grateful and proud to say that they attended St Joseph's Oberon and that they look back and remember with fondness on their days of learning and living here. A special thank you to Mrs Brown for making the evening extra special for the students.
"Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more." - The Grinch.
In Year 5 students are currently reflecting on what Christmas means to them and their families - in particular the concepts of hope, peace, love and joy. We have been creating well-being advent calendars in preparation of the coming of Jesus. The theme for visual arts this year is everything Christmas with a focus on the Grinch - portraits, sketching and even the Grinch holding ornaments over our sustainable Christmas tree. We would like to extend our many thanks to Mrs Jenny Barker who helped us with our end of year line dance "Santa Claus is back in town". This is a super exciting time for Year 5 as we are busy preparing our captain speeches that will be presented next Monday in front of St Joseph's school community. Good luck to all!
Oberon High School
2023 School Captain, Luke Randle recently won a prize in the 2023 Central West is Best Photography Competition. "This is Central West" was the theme for 2023, with entrants encouraged to showcase the magic of our region as a destination to live, work and visit - whether that is a place, scene, person or event. Luke's photo title was 218A #1 Viaduct by Luke Randle and his prize was $300 and a camera. Well done, Luke.
The Harding Miller Scholarship is awarded to Year 8 Female students showing high academic potential across Australia. This year, OHS put Regan Shaw forward as an applicant due to her outstanding academic achievements throughout year 7 and year 8. The Harding Miller Education foundation received 643 applications and awarded a total of 206 scholarships. Regan's application was successful and she will begin receiving the scholarship from Term 1, 2024. Regan has been awarded the platinum scholarship which is valued at $20,000 and includes personal tutoring, financial support for educational expenses, unlimited homework help and a high quality laptop. The scholarship is provided throughout years 9-12 which means Regan will have ongoing support for the remainder of her high school years.
A huge congratulations to Regan who has shown enormous potential to achieve academic excellence, this is a major achievement!
